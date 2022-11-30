Price caps on oil won’t achieve much

(Representative image)

Highlights There is disagreement about price caps on Russian oil in the EU and Japan Russia, despite sanctions, continues to earn around $600 million per day through oil If China opens up, oil prices will rise again OPEC is likely to play hardball on oil prices The West my deny maritime insurance and trade finance for Russian oil Refining prices will also be affected On Monday, European Union (EU) and G7 negotiators again failed to find an agreement on a price cap for Russian crude oil,...