Prepare for AI to start writing its own dictionary

Tim Culpan
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

If people are to fend off the rise of the machines, they’ll need to do what they do best: Evolve. That means accepting that even our language will shift when machines define things on their own terms

artificial intelligence

An explosion of interest in artificial intelligence is irking a lot of people concerned about the encroachment by computers into human domains such as visual artsmusic, and literature. More recently, even the terms we use to describe these systems don’t sit well with some who take issue with digging up old words for new uses or anthropomorphising machines.

Both phenomena were already common well before electric circuits started writing poems, so much of the recent drama is based on fear rather than logic. Which is suitable: Machines don’t feel fear, and human logic often fails.

Even the term artificial intelligence is taken as an affront by sentient beings when it’s ascribed to non-living objects. It’s a valid point, one that’s been argued for centuries even as philosophers struggle to define “intelligence.” To that end, computer scientists such as Alan Turing, famed for helping crack German cryptography during World War II, have speculated how we might test whether a machine could mimic humans well enough to fool us, and devised The Imitation Game for that purpose.

“The original question, ‘Can machines think!’ I believe to be too meaningless to deserve discussion,” Turing wrote in 1950. “Nevertheless I believe that at the end of the century the use of words and general educated opinion will have altered so much that one will be able to speak of machines thinking without expecting to be contradicted.”

He was, unfortunately, wrong. The debate is far from settled, and humans constantly contradict each other — to many, the words machine and thinking are oxymoronic. As for the use of words being altered to match our progress on the topic, well, that’s where humans seem to struggle.