 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Prachanda's visit alone not enough to reset India-Nepal ties

Parul Chandra
May 01, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

India would do well to keep in mind that apart from being seen as a crucial economic and development partner of Nepal, it should also be seen as a benign bigger neighbour

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. (File Image)

Amid the relentless India-China battle for strategic influence in Nepal, it’s a matter of relief for New Delhi that new Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has chosen India for his first official visit abroad. The Maoist leader, who’s now expected here in June, had snubbed India in no small measure when he chose China as his first port of call after becoming PM for the first time in 2008.

But, regardless of Dahal’s decision to travel to India first in his third stint as PM, New Delhi is unlikely to breathe easy. For, it knows well that in the fickle world of Nepal's politics, where political expediency rather than good governance matters, the pendulum can swiftly swing in China’s favour at any time. Nepal's leadership, across the political spectrum, knows it’s no longer solely dependent on India for its development needs. There is also an ever-willing China, which has huge resources at its command. This was fairly evident when New Delhi-Kathmandu ties experienced major turbulence during the tenure of Dahal’s predecessor K P Sharma Oli as PM.

Dahal, whose party won merely 32 seats in the November 2022 parliamentary polls, leads a fragile coalition of 10 political parties, which includes the pro-India Nepali Congress. With the pulls and pressures of alliance partners making for an unstable government, New Delhi’s task will be even more challenging. India would do well to keep in mind that apart from being seen as a crucial economic and development partner of Nepal, it should also be seen as a benign bigger neighbour. It will need to be more sensitive to Kathmandu’s needs to ensure the Dahal-led coalition government is mindful of its geo-strategic interests. In short, practice ‘Neighbourhood First’ in right earnest instead of merely paying lip service to it.

Domineering Neighbour