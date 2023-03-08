 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Powell’s comments unleash unsettling volatility

Mohamed El-Erian
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

The reaction by stocks and bonds to his remarks is more than just noise. Undue tumult increases the risk of economic and market accidents

It really shouldn’t be this way, and it doesn’t need to be. Yet once again remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled considerable volatility in markets that could risk both economic well-being and financial stability. It’s a phenomenon that not only highlights repeated policy slippages but also the lack of important structural and strategic underpinnings at the Fed.
Several times in the last few years, comments at the press conference that traditionally follows the conclusion of the two-day FOMC meetings have caused significantly more volatility than the prior publication of the central bank’s policy decision and Powell’s written remarks. On Tuesday, the initial market volatility caused by the release of Powell’s opening statement before the beginning of his semiannual congressional testimony was significantly amplified by his subsequent answers to senators’ questions.

The market reactions included a yield spike at the front end of the bond market, with the two-year breaking 5% for the first time since 2007, an across-the-board selloff in stocks, with the S&P 500 Index dropping 1.5%, and an intensification of the inversion of the 2s-10s yield curve, whose spread breached minus 100 basis points.

All three were associated with a significant repricing of what the markets expect the Fed to do at its meeting later this month. Rather than overwhelmingly pricing in an increase of 25 basis points as previously signalled by the Fed, the markets moved the odds in favour of 50 points, which would reverse the downward shift in hikes the central bank prematurely made just a month ago.

Something is not right in all this. The whole point of the increased transparency adopted by the Fed in the last couple of decades is to allow for smooth economic and financial adjustments to policy regimes. Indeed, this is the very essence of forward policy guidance. It is not to undermine the credibility of the world’s most powerful central bank.