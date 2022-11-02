Potential outcomes for the US Midterm Elections: Policy and market implications

Highlights The US mid-term elections to the House of Representatives and Senate are due on November 8 Since 1922, on average, the incumbent President’s party loses seats both in the House and the Senate The Republicans have a high probability of winning control of one or both chambers of the US Congress A Republican controlled House would mean there is little chance of fiscal relief in a recession in 2023 Stocks usually perform strongly following the midterms But this time, much depends on the...