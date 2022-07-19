With Ashok Gehlot on back foot, BJP eyes a comeback in Rajasthan

The BJP has been traditionally strong in the state as it is one of the first states where the party formed the government in 1990

A slew of communal incidents and the beheading of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur on June 28 by Muslim extremists shows Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot losing grip over the state administration. Anger is brewing among a section of the majority community over recurring communal episodes, and a perception is gaining ground that the Congress government is lenient on Islamic fundamentalists for its vote-bank politics.

The constant face-off between the Chief Minister and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has led to governance taking a backseat. With protests becoming the order of the day, like protests by OBCs for quota, the law and order situation has been deteriorating in Rajasthan.

The state exhibits a strong trend of overthrowing incumbents every five years. By this revolving door theory, it is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s chance to win in the 2023 assembly polls. The party hopes to exploit anti-incumbency against the Gehlot government, rising incidents of attacks on Hindus, and highlight the unfulfilled promises of farm loan waivers and unemployment allowance, in its bid to come back to power.

The Congress has named Gehlot as senior observer for the polls in Gujarat, and Pilot as observer for the polls in Himachal Pradesh, both due at the end of the year. It hopes that this will balance and cool off the power tussle between the two camps. The Congress high command is caught in this crossfire, and has been delaying the decision on who will lead the party in Rajasthan in 2023, and this delay could prove to be costly.

The BJP has been traditionally strong in the state as it is one of the first states where the party formed the government in 1990. A strong Hindutva fervour and nationalistic sentiment echoes in this border state.

There are reports of some MLAs being absent from the Congress’ recent legislature party meeting wary of their prospects after the June 28 murder. The Congress leadership is watching the developments, as the possibility of Pilot doing an Eknath Shinde in Rajasthan cannot be ruled out; this is especially true if the young leader can convince a majority of MLAs that their prospects of returning to power are dim under Gehlot.

The Congress is drawing solace from the fact that the BJP’s state unit is also in disorder. Factionalism plagues it, with the cadre and leaders divided into camps of Vasundhara Raje, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Shekhawat, Om Birla, and Ghanshyam Tiwari. All these leaders eye to be named the party’s CM candidate for 2023.

The BJP’s central leadership has indicated that it would contest under a combined leadership of these leaders, and seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raje, unhappy at such a proposition, has been lobbying hard that she be declared the CM face.

Raje is one of the few fierce/mass leaders from the Vajpayee-Advani era of the BJP who has stood the changes in the party in the past seven years. Unlike in the past, the BJP too is a party, a la the Congress, which has a centralised power system, with Modi, Shah, and the BJP President JP Nadda, deciding. In such a system the room for regional satraps to flourish is little.

Conducive conditions have made the party realise that it can win the elections even without naming Raje the CM candidate. When in Opposition, the BJP has been contesting state elections with Modi as the face, and doesn’t want to make any accommodations for Raje. Also, it feels this is the chance to pass on the baton to young leaders in the state as Raje turns 70-years-old next year.

The BJP believes that a combined leadership will help it attract voters from all sections — Rajputs, Jats, Brahmins, OBCs — increasing its appeal among voters. Hanumant Beniwal’s leaving the alliance means the party also cannot ignore the claim of influential Jat leader Punia. To tap into the community voters, the party has made ‘kisan putra’ and Jat leader from the state Jagdeep Dhankar its Vice Presidential candidate.

The BJP though has to tread with caution as Raje could force a split as she is a force to reckon with in Rajasthan. She calls herself daughter-in-law of Jats, daughter of Rajputs, and samdhan of Gujjar. She is the tallest woman leader in Rajasthan at a time when women voter is emerging kingmakers in elections.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections would take place a few months after the state elections, and any miscalculations in Rajasthan could affect BJP’s fortunes at the Centre.