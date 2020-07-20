Politics | Why Kamal Nath was toppled, but Ashok Gehlot remains firmly in saddle

Rajeev Sharma

A political question intriguing many at this moment is: how is it that Congress leader and Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s government was toppled in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress government in Rajasthan has not seen a similar fate — at least for now?

There are a few similarities in the political situation in both these states that heighten such comparisons and questions. Both states, along with Chhattisgarh, went to the polls in December 2018 and the Congress managed to form governments here. In Chhattisgarh, though, the Congress victory was more emphatic. In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, however, the majorities were thin and also saw rebellion from the local stalwart Congress leaders: Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh, and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan. While Scindia pulled off the coup against Nath with the support of 22 MLAs, Pilot, who boasted of a support base of 30 MLAs, has not yet walked the talk.

There are multiple reasons as to how and why political events have shaped up the way they have in these two states. One, Ashok Gehlot started his third innings as Rajasthan Chief Minister with a greater majority of MLAs than the numbers that backed Nath in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress won 99 out of 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member assembly emerging as the single-largest party in the hung assembly with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) close behind with 109 seats. Unlike Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh was a script fraught with political machinations, horse trading and cloak-and-dagger scenes.

Two, which is more important, is that unlike Nath, Gehlot was not content with the 99 the party won. He went on to further solidify his position by gaining the support of smaller, regional parties, such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and independents, taking his support base to 117 seats. Nath did not venture or was not successful in such political manoeuvres.

Three, in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP stalwart and Nath’s predecessor, is said to have encouraged and fuelled Scindia's dissidence. However, in Rajasthan, the BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje seems to have maintained a distance from Pilot.

Four, soon after the Nath government was toppled, the entire nation went into a lockdown. This, in turn, gave Chouhan time to strengthen his base. In Rajasthan, no such external factor is in place, and Gehlot has been sharper in protecting his supporters. Nath resigned days before the lockdown was announced; Chouhan was sworn in a CM on March 23. The next day, on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced the national lockdown that went on for 68 days. The events occurred then even prompted many to accuse the national leadership to wait for events in Madhya Pradesh to take place before announcing the national lockdown.

Five, unlike Scindia, Pilot mistimed his moves and overestimated his support base. Also unlike Scindia, Pilot didn't join the BJP, and, therefore, has fallen between the cracks leaving MLAs supporting him confused. Eventually, Pilot's support base has eroded.

Six, perhaps Pilot's biggest miscalculation was his oft-repeated statement that he won't join BJP and hinting at launching his own regional party. If that’s the case, the next assembly elections are scheduled for 2023, and Pilot’s supporters would be unsure and tired of the long battle ahead. When endless fighting caused disenchantment among soldiers of Alexander the Great, Pilot’s supporters stand little chance.

Added to this is a potent weapon unleashed by the Rajasthan assembly speaker when he issued disqualification notices to 18 dissident Congress MLAs from the Pilot camp. The case is now being heard by the Rajasthan High Court, and in case of an unfavourable court order, Gehlot is sure to go for a floor test. Given the current numbers, Gehlot is likely to weather this storm comfortably. Gehlot has already met the Governor and the chances are that a floor test should take place in Rajasthan soon.

Interestingly, both Scindia and Pilot have so far refrained from attacking the party high command. This does not rule out the possibility of U-turns and unseen political permutations and combinations. After all, there’s nothing called impossible in politics.