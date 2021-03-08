Politics is not dirty, women should enter politics: Khushbu Sundar

These days Khushbu Sundar is a very busy person. A few months back she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ever since has been one of its prominent faces in Tamil Nadu. She is a successful film star with more than three decades of pan-India experience and appeal, who entered politics in 2010.

In between her pressing schedule of meetings with local leaders and campaigning for the party, she talks to Moneycontrol about women in politics, the hardships faced, and much more. Excerpts of the interview:

Q: What are your thoughts about women in public life?

A: It’s very difficult for women in public life…in politics. That’s because most of the people who do not know you, who know you only through any of the social media platforms — or people like me who they’ve seen onscreen — take you for granted; they think that you are public property. Such people take it to be their birth right to abuse us and be judgmental about us.

Q: Do you feel that this is the general response to public figures/celebrities/politicians?

A: Only women…it’s only women who are subjected to such comments and judgments. The first thing they do is malign her, to resort to character assassination. Such people are quick to presume that if a woman is doing well in public life, it is because of the ‘questionable’ ways she has chosen. When a man climbs the ladder of success nobody questions how he reached there, but if it is a woman who is successful, all kinds of aspersions are cast on her. It’s easy to throw dirt.

Q: In your line of work — be it in the entertainment industry or in politics — do you think there is an extra level of scrutiny because you’re a woman?

A: Yes, there is; and, for me, who spent three-plus decades in cinema and a little over a decade in politics, the scrutiny is more. That’s because there’s a perception among many people that a woman shouldn’t be intelligent…and if you are coming from the entertainment industry, you’re definitely not supposed to be intelligent. Added to that, if you are a woman coming to politics from the entertainment industry, it’s a big taboo.

Q: How do you see society’s attitude towards women?

A: There is a section in society that treats women with respect and recognises that women are equal and deserve credit for their achievements. But, there is another section, which we largely see on social media platforms, who think it is their right to have an opinion about a woman’s life without knowing the facts. They take democracy too far.

Q: In the decade that you have been in politics, do you think the space for women has increased over the years?

A: Unfortunately no.

Q: Why do you think so?

A: That’s because women are hesitant to come into politics.

Q: Why are women hesitant to come into politics?

A: Two reasons. One, the environment and perception surrounding politics. You speak to the average person and they will say ‘politics is dirty’. Our general mindset is to stay away from something that is dirty. Second is the pressure from one’s family. Until and unless there is complete support from the family, one will not be able to achieve anything or succeed in politics. The woman will have to give time to the family, children and things around…finally she’ll not have time for herself.

Q: What was your family’s reaction when you told them that you were joining politics?

A: At home my family jokes about my multi-tasking saying it is a birth defect; so I’ve managed to balance both my political and personal life. Fortunately for me, by the time I entered politics, my elder daughter was 10-year-old and the younger one was eight. Both my mother and mother-in-law are at home for my kids. Also, we’ve worked it out such so that when I am not at home and travelling, my husband is at home. I’ve always had the support of my husband.

Also, in politics, it’s not like every day you’re out on the streets. It’s mainly just during election time. Once in five years you have to give three months completely to politics. That’s a sacrifice you can make.

Q: When you quit the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to join the Congress, and later from there to join the BJP, you said that leaders with ‘no connectivity with the ground reality’ were hampering people like you who were willing to work.

Do you feel it has it been hard for you to get the recognition you deserve?

A: Yes, it has been hard; but I do not blame those leaders as well, because they felt that I had just come into the party and was being given great importance. There were leaders in both the DMK and the Congress who have been in the party for decades and see importance being given to me. That is understandable.

However, what they tend to forget is that I’m in politics after I have achieved everything from my career in the entertainment industry. Political parties use the stardom of celebrities to promote the party. The problems begins when men in different positions start feeling intimidated, they become insecure and do not want to see a woman flourishing.

Q: Why is there this animosity? Is it because you are a woman or because you are a lateral entrant into politics or some other reason?

A: It is because I am a woman who is already successful, who has a name for herself.

Q: What are you views on the general discourse in politics around women’s issues? Does it need to improve?

A: Yes of course it needs to improve. Women need to be respected, and they cannot be maligned.

Q: But with disturbing frequency we see political leaders, across the spectrum, making insensitive statements against women. Do you think serious action is not being taken, or political parties are not serious in addressing this issue?

A: Most of the time action is taken, probably it is not in public eye. Often those leaders are not seen making similar comments again.

Q: What women-friendly changes have you seen in politics over the last decade?

A: Actually nothing has changed. The only thing that has changed, perhaps, is the attitude of women. Women are far stronger than what they used to be earlier. Women have found their voice to speak.

Q: What are the changes you’d like to see in politics?

A: Women should be given more space to grow. Most men want women to remain in their shadow. This should change. I’m happy that in a party like the BJP, women are given this space. Look at women leaders in the party; from (late) Sushma Swaraj to Nirmala Sitharaman, and from Maneka Gandhi to Smriti Irani, women are in top posts and are leading from the front.

Q: Could you name women leaders who have inspired you?

A: I’ve always looked up to Indira Gandhi. Though I am now in the BJP, I still will say that. She was recognised globally as a leader. She was a tall man in a man’s world. I’ve looked up to Jayalalithaa — there’s nothing really which she could not do. She has given women, especially the women of Tamil Nadu, a sense of confidence and pride. Personally I was very fond of Sushma Swaraj. She was very approachable. I have seen how she was always out there to help people.

Q: What are your thoughts on International Women’s Day?

A: I am a feminist. I am not a bra-burning feminist. I believe in celebrating women’s day, but not in celebrating it just one day of the year. Women should be celebrated every day…at workplace, and most importantly at home.

Q: Your advice to women who are considering a career in politics

A: Please come and join politics, it is not dirty. I would also tell them that they need to have patience. Patience and perseverance is what is required in politics. Politics is not two-minute noodles. Finally, please have a thick skin.