Politics and dirty tricks departments are old bedfellows. But Generative AI meeting WhatsApp will spawn a scary new deepfake era

With less than a week to go for national elections in Turkey, the subject of AI-fuelled misinformation has gripped the political debate in the country. The primary opposition party has accused President Erdogan of undermining election integrity through alleged dissemination of AI-generated “deepfake” audios of opposition leaders.

In turn, Erdogan levelled counter-allegations, furnishing an alleged opposition campaign video which showed his own rally speech doctored with a digitally superimposed audio. Unfortunately, in these cases, there is little way to determine the “truth-value” of opposing claims.

The Deepfake Threat

Since deep-fake videos are often routed through micro-targeting mechanisms, such as through private messenger apps like WhatsApp, few videos stand the chance of detection. Even if certain deepfake videos are detected on social media, it is hard to pin them down to official campaigns as those kinds of “electoral dirty tricks” are invariably outsourced to other shadowy entities.

Moreover, generating deepfakes, as the New York Times recently reported, does not any longer require the expertise of sophisticated firms. The technology of swapping faces and doctoring audios has become cheap and easy-to-use. You don’t need to cruise the dark-web any longer for generating a deepfake, you can just download a free app. And more tools with multi-modal generative AI capability are coming. This makes it even more difficult to locate the origin of deep-fake videos, as party supporters can produce it as much as party organisations.

At any rate, the latter can easily disavow responsibility, either transfer blame to unknown supporters or put everything down to “false-flag” operations. In other words, all sorts of claims can be made on each side as there exists little possibility of independently deciphering the “truth”.

Indian Politics And Digital Illiteracy

Indian politics, so far, has not been gripped by a deepfake scare. This can be a case of poor detection, of course. Certainly, the widespread dissemination of fake news in the public forum is now a ubiquitous phenomenon. They may be generated by cruder methods than AI, but that does not lessen its impact. Even a patchily photoshopped image “nailing” a politician can go viral in hours, aided, no doubt by organised IT-cells of different parties.

Opposition parties such as the Congress have, over the last few years, attempted to match the technology infrastructure of the BJP, through financial investment and smart-outsourcing. The slickly produced digital campaign overlaying the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a case in point. One can’t be certain that the newly acquired technological sophistication, across party lines, are only being used in such “positive” image-building.

It is hard to blame political parties. According to estimates derived from World Bank data, the access to internet has multiplied five-fold over the last decade, growing to 600 million. Most of these newly added digital citizens come from small towns and rural areas. Considering the inadequate levels of digital literacy of even urban, educated Indians, it can be justifiably asserted that we are a largely “digitally illiterate” electorate, at least in our rudimentary capacity for identifying “fake” information on the internet.

Future Of AI Misinformation: Game Theory Hints

The reason it is hard to blame political parties, especially new political entrants into the AI-misinformation market, is because the matter represents a simple game-theory problem. If party A is using some method of AI misinformation in the knowledge of party B, then party B is likely to use it as well. Especially so if the electoral gains from using the given methods are high and the electoral costs of using it (say credibility damage or legal punishment) are low or negligible.

Party B can very well argue that it is merely acting to “level” a political field unfairly skewed against it. It is the reason Gavaskar gave for not walking off when he knew he was out. It all evens out, as they say.

Further, even if all parties get together and agree in principle to desist from AI misinformation, it would not surmount the game-theory problem. A deal requires trust: a sense of belief in the promise of others not to clandestinely break the deal. However, trust between political parties is quite low as a norm. In India, specifically, political trust has pretty much nosedived over the last few years, a function of both ideological polarisation and weakening of institutions.

In game theory, party A and party B could still collaborate provided there is an institution that guarantees trust. In other words, an institution that possesses a credible punishment apparatus to enforce such a compact, along with the technological sophistication to detect wrong-doing and determine the chain of blame.

Election Commission: Aeons Behind

The Election Commission is the only such institution in the country. But it hardly evokes high credibility, especially on technological matters of electoral manipulation. In Karnataka, various media houses have reported that the voter data of lakhs of citizens has been accumulated by private digital firms, which are openly hawking the data to interested candidates.

For a few lakhs, a candidate can run his own little micro-targeted digital operation. At the level of political parties, one can imagine a greater scale of data misuse. Yet, the Electoral Commission is not seen to take any firm action. This kind of passivity hardly evokes confidence about the Commission’s institutional will or technological capacity to tackle the infinitely more complex problem of AI-fuelled misinformation.

In the absence of institutional intervention, relatively small-scale independent fact-checkers will always struggle to have an impact, their puny debunking shovels overwhelmed by the deluge of misinformation.

The game theory problem of mutual trust helps us understand why criminalisation and corruption of politics are an entrenched part of our political culture, especially in states where institutions remain hopelessly weak and partisan. In a landscape of high internet access but low digital illiteracy, of well-funded campaigns carried out with unaccountable money, and weak independent institutions, the market for AI-fuelled information is potentially one of the largest in the world.

Malicious deepfakes are likely being already used on private messenger apps, and the Delhi BJP IT cell admitted to using “positive” deepfakes of its own leaders. It only seems a matter of time before exquisitely constructed deepfakes become as integral to our political culture as plainly photoshopped “fake news”.

Asim Ali is a political researcher. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.