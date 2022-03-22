Politics | Congress’ lack of clarity is crystal clear

Sonia Gandhi (file image)

That the Indian National Congress is encountering a serious crisis, is clear. While enduring electoral setbacks, the grand old party is unable to diagnose what is ailing, and why the majority of its members are unable to connect to the people.

On March 17, a rather strange argument was put forth by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid that the party was in the midst of a “crisis of ideas”, and not really of leadership. The root cause of the problem identified by this leader was the leadership was being torn asunder by party members with each suggesting different directions — Centre, Left and Right, or call it a case of CLEAR politics.

“Somebody wants soft Hindutva, somebody wants socialism, somebody wants capitalism, somebody wants ‘Don’t attack Modi’. So, how are we being fair to our leadership …how are we being fair?” Khurshid said.

The finding came a day after the party’s working committee invested quality time to fathom what it did or not do, to be so roundly rejected by the electorate in at least three of the five states where it nurtured a reasonable chance of the right to govern. The rebuff in Goa and Uttarakhand was compounded by the severe reversal in Punjab, the only state in this round of assembly elections where it was in power.

Khurshid was, in all probability, articulating a conflict in the mind of the central leadership which in the past seven years is yet to come up with a cogent response to the humongous political challenge the party faces from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Barring sporadic electoral successes in a few states, the Congress appears out of breath even to initiate a ‘catch-up’ plan.

Historically, the Congress is known to be a confluence of ideas across the ideological spectrum, and was rightly described as a movement. Ideas went into the large crucible and after churn the party leadership formulated policies that were middle-of-the path, and at times Left-of-centre.

Crisis and electoral setbacks continue to follow the Congress since 2014, and since then there is no serious attempt to sit down and introspect as to what went wrong. The last time the Congress held a brainstorming session was in 1998 at Pachmarhi (then in Madhya Pradesh) where it declared ‘coalitions to be a transitory phase’ in Indian politics, and decided to rebuild the party on its own strength. It is another matter that shortly thereafter the party abandoned this theory and began experimenting with alliances. It suggested flexibility by adapting to an altered political reality.

After the 2014 results, a committee (under AK Antony) did conduct a deep dive to come up with reasons for the meltdown. Its implementation or even a candid discussion on its contents by those helmed with steering the affairs of the party, is anybody’s guess.

No doubt under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership the party recorded modest electoral successes in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, but a reversal in Gujarat interrupted the mojo. Since then the decline has been sharp. The 2019 Lok Sabha verdict resulted in Rahul Gandhi stepping down and Sonia Gandhi back as an interim president; an arrangement which continues till date.

Now, for the past few years crucial decisions have been made in an opaque manner and the party is in a clear state of drift both in terms of ideology or strategy. To pick an analogy, it reflects more a game of rugby in which whoever gets the ball starts running, but in this case it is without any precise plan of a touchdown.

The odds are certainly high for the Congress to have a formidable opponent in the BJP whose leadership neither takes nor allows a break. The oars of its ship are in a constant state of movement. Backed by a super-efficient election machine, a rich war-chest, continuous course-correction, and excellent co-ordination at various levels, the BJP does not offer any concessions to its political opponents.

The Congress cannot complain and needs to re-orient its strategy in a country where over half the population is aspirational youth who are in search of a bright future. Add to this a greater affirmation of the women who are working to make an independent mark in every field.

Depending on professional strategists, as is wont, could at best assist the party in generating and conveying the message, but it cannot be a substitute for what the party stands for. Ignoring the voices at the grassroots and relying on leaders who manage to gather around leadership aggravates the malaise.

The Congress leadership may feel anchored by baggage of the past, and it would require dexterity to navigate through these waters. It could consider nurturing a fresh set of faces who work in the field and gain confidence of the public with the leadership adept at adapting strategy and changing tactics in real time. A leadership test is during a crisis.

K V Prasad is a senior Delhi-based journalist.