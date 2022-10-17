Political splits and symbols

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. (File Image: PTI)

The role of symbols in our electoral democracy is very significant. It has a long history. In independent India, in the year 1952, the then chief secretary of West Bengal, Sukumar Sen, was asked to conduct the first general election of our country. At that time, our literacy rate was around 13 per cent. So, the principal mode of communication between the political parties and the voters was through symbols. Separate ballot boxes were provided for separate symbols of...