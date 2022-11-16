 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Political parties and election finance need more regulations

Sanjeev Ahluwalia
Nov 16, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Funding of election campaigns come with the inevitable apprehension of blurred lines, which should glow bright red between private and public interest, especially once political parties form the government

Elections are to democracy what financial markets are to the economy. Elections channel the flow of political power, from the people to the government via political parties, which act like asset management companies in financial markets, enhancing market contestability and assuring stability. The absence of an omnibus law to regulate elections and political parties in India is a legislative gap waiting to be filled.

Regulations for political parties in India

The generic legislation on elections—Representation of the People Act 1951—was amended in 1988 to add a new section IVA on “Registration of political parties” setting out a barebones template for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to exercise its generic mandate for superintendence, direction, and control of elections under Article 324 of the Constitution of India.

Any association of citizens can apply to the ECI to be registered by submitting its Memorandum of Association and swearing allegiance to the Constitution. The subsequent process of “recognition” is tougher. It requires fulfilment of performance criteria, including a minimum share of the electoral votes cast in the last election and the number of seats won to become a recognised national or a state party. Not surprisingly, there are only seven recognised national parties and 54 state parties versus 2,259 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP) after ECI initiated action against 537 others for defaulting on compliance regulations.

Registration exempts donations received from income tax on the precondition that the party contests elections within five years of registration and submits an annual statement of contributions and audited annual accounts within six months of the fiscal year-end.

A Regulatory Gap