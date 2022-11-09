Policy focus will soon shift from inflation to growth

Highlights In advanced economies, as recession looms, the policy focus will soon turn towards supporting growth In India, urban consumption will remain strong Rural consumption expected to be weak The capex recovery will continue to gather pace The weak link in India’s growth story is the external sector In the last nine months, we have witnessed the unequivocal focus of global central banks to tame inflation with aggressive increases in policy rates. In the US, the largest economy in the world, the Federal Reserve has...