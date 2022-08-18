Police vs Police: Growing confrontations between the police of different states

There has been many incidents of open confrontations between the police forces of different states. (Image source: REUTERS/Representative)

Using police for “political purposes” is becoming a practice across political parties. Chief justice of India N V Ramana cautioned the police force a few months ago about this. Delivering the 19th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture on March 31, the CBI Foundation Day, Justice Ramana said the need of the hour (for the police) was to reclaim social legitimacy and public trust. “The first step to gain the same is to break the nexus with the political executive,” he...