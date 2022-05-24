PM’s advisory council takes leaf out of civil society playbook

The prime minister’s economic advisory council has added its voice to ideas which are more commonly flagged by civil society advocacy groups. It is for initiating an urban equivalent of the rural employment guarantee scheme and introducing a universal basic income. These proposals are contained in a report entitled ‘State of inequality in India’ just released by Bibek Debroy, chairman of the council. The report was commissioned by the council and prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, India, which is...