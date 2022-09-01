PMI: Manufacturing strong, inflation lower; business optimism at 6-year high

India’s manufacturing sector continued to expand strongly in August. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing came in at 56.2, a tad lower than the reading of 56.4 for July, but still robust (Chart 1). A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month. (image) The August India manufacturing PMI saw three improvements---robust expansion in output, the rate of cost inflation subsiding to a one-year low and business optimism at its highest in six years. Output prices rose at...