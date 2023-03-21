PLI benefits to AC makers will come once component ecosystem fully develops, says Blue Star MD

The PLI scheme for ACs will take time to yield results as the market size is small and manufacturers compete to boost sales and gain incentives, feels Blue Star managing director B. Thiagarajan. It is only when manufacturers increase scale, which takes time, and the component ecosystem develops in the country that the upfront investments will pay off. However, Thiagarajan thinks that the PLI scheme coupled with other measures will be able to give a boost to the government’s Make-in-India initiative...