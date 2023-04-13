 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Pivot to rate cuts appears distant as sub-par monsoon may push prices higher

Aditi Nayar
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The potential development of El Nino conditions in the second half of the monsoon season could pose a key upside risk to the food inflation trajectory over the next few quarters

The IMD has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures across most parts of the country, as well as heatwave days during April-June 2023, which may push up prices of perishables going ahead.

India’s GDP growth was already projected to moderate in FY2024 relative to FY2023, owing to headwinds on account of an expected slackening in external demand and its impact on the country’s exports, as well as a normalising base. Now, fresh, albeit familiar, challenges have emerged, with the spectre of a potential El Nino returning to haunt the country, after three consecutive bountiful La Nina years.

As per its recently released first stage forecast for the South-West monsoon rainfall for 2023 (June-September), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has pegged the volume of rainfall at 96 percent +/- 5 percent of the long period average (LPA), indicating a normal monsoon. At the same time, it sees a 51 percent probability of a below-normal or deficient monsoon in 2023. Besides, it has predicted that El Nino conditions could develop during the monsoon season, the impact of which could be visible in the second half of the season (August-September 2023). As a result, caution is warranted regarding the outlook for agri growth and food inflation.

Reservoirs Offer Hope

On a favourable note, reservoir levels are well above their historical levels across most regions in the country, which offers some insurance for a timely onset of kharif sowing activity, especially as El Nino conditions may develop only around the second half of the monsoon season. Thus, a mild delay or sub-par monsoon in June 2023 may not be very challenging for kharif sowing.