Pivot to rate cuts appears distant as sub-par monsoon may push prices higher

India’s GDP growth was already projected to moderate in FY2024 relative to FY2023, owing to headwinds on account of an expected slackening in external demand and its impact on the country’s exports, as well as a normalising base. Now, fresh, albeit familiar, challenges have emerged, with the spectre of a potential El Nino returning to haunt the country, after three consecutive bountiful La Nina years.

As per its recently released first stage forecast for the South-West monsoon rainfall for 2023 (June-September), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has pegged the volume of rainfall at 96 percent +/- 5 percent of the long period average (LPA), indicating a normal monsoon. At the same time, it sees a 51 percent probability of a below-normal or deficient monsoon in 2023. Besides, it has predicted that El Nino conditions could develop during the monsoon season, the impact of which could be visible in the second half of the season (August-September 2023). As a result, caution is warranted regarding the outlook for agri growth and food inflation.

Reservoirs Offer Hope

On a favourable note, reservoir levels are well above their historical levels across most regions in the country, which offers some insurance for a timely onset of kharif sowing activity, especially as El Nino conditions may develop only around the second half of the monsoon season. Thus, a mild delay or sub-par monsoon in June 2023 may not be very challenging for kharif sowing.

However, trends over the last two decades suggest that El Nino conditions typically do have a negative impact on monsoons, irrespective of the intensity. During this period, India has witnessed El Nino conditions in seven years with varied intensity levels. The deficit in rainfall relative to the LPA in the South-West monsoon ranged between one percent to as high as 22 percent, which resulted in a year-on-year (YoY) decline in the kharif output (foodgrains + oilseeds) in the El Nino years in the range of 1.6 percent (2006) to 23.3 percent (2002). Moreover, rabi output (foodgrains + oilseeds) contracted in four of these seven years.



Thus, even if weak El Nino conditions develop in the second half of the season, the likelihood of sub-par South-West monsoon rainfall in 2023 appears high, which could weigh on the eventual crop yields and output. We project the downside from a sub-par monsoon to our FY2024 real GDP growth forecast of 6 percent at up to 50 bps.

Food Inflation May Rise

This would also pose substantial upside risks to food inflation, and thereby the inflation trajectory for FY2024. The headline CPI inflation print for March 2023, which was released Wednesday evening, witnessed an appreciable softening to a 15-month low of 5.7 percent on a YoY basis from 6.4 percent in February 2023. The moderation was largely led by food and beverages, which accounted for 52 bps of the 78 bps dip recorded in the YoY print as compared to the February 2023 number.

The early trends for April 2023 are also quite favourable, in spite of the unseasonal heavy rainfall and hailstorms across parts of North and Central India in March 2023. The average retail prices of several heavily weighted food items in the CPI basket such as wheat, vegetables and edible oils have declined in sequential terms in the month. This, along with a high base (CPI food inflation at +8.3 percent in April 2022) is likely to dampen the YoY food inflation print in April 2023.

However, the IMD has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures across most parts of the country, as well as heatwave days during April-June 2023, which may push up prices of perishables going ahead. At present, we project the headline CPI inflation print to cool further to 5-5.2 percent in April 2023 and remain around similar levels in May 2023, largely on account of a favourable base effect. Subsequently, the potential development of El Nino conditions in H2 of the monsoon season could pose a key upside risk to the food inflation trajectory over the next few quarters. At best, we see the average CPI inflation to ease to 5.3 percent in FY2024 from 6.7 percent in FY2023, implying that inflation would remain firmly entrenched in the upper half of the MPC’s medium-term target range of 2-6 percent.

In April 2023, the MPC retained the stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ while revising the wording to “ensure inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth”. The MPC highlighted that it will continue to stay vigilant, and would not hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings.

By the time the MPC meets at its next scheduled meeting in June 2023, the timeliness and intensity of the monsoon onset would be known. This information would feed into whether the MPC’s CPI inflation projection of 5.2 percent for FY2024 needs to be modified. We expect the June 2023 MPC decision to be a highly data-dependent call between a pause and a hike. A pivot to rate cuts appears quite distant.

Aditi Nayar is Chief Economist and Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.