Physical Literacy | It’s time we stopped seeing sports and education as strange bedfellows

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai gave directions to the Union and state governments on April 25 seeking their views (but refrained from passing a judgment) as regards a suggestion that sports be recognised as a fundamental right, and the various educational entities/institutions (including CBSE, ICSE, and the various state boards) in India be directed that at least 90 minutes daily be devoted to “free play and games” (physical literacy) during school hours.

This direction came about as a result of a report submitted by senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The PIL was filed by Kanishka Pandey, a sports researcher, in the wake of which the court had appointed Sankarnarayanan as an amicus curiae in August 2018.

In quite a capacious way, the report has given a spate of implementable suggestions, including that “Physical literacy…be recognised as a fundamental right protected by Article 21 (protection of life and liberty) of the Constitution”. Also suggested is the establishment of a “National Physical Literacy Mission (NLPM) to give effect to the [fundamental] right by establishing and implementing a responsibility matrix that includes curriculum design, compliance monitoring, and review, grievance redressal and self-correction mechanisms”.

A direction of this kind, that is, the establishment of the NLPM, has been long overdue in India, a country that is soon to overhaul the population of China, but is utterly measly when it comes to winning any medals/laurels in sports at the international level. Besides what seems to be an unbeatable record of India’s hockey team at the Olympics starting from the 1928 Amsterdam Games, there has been almost nothing or very little to crow about as regards India’s achievements in the realm of sports at the world level.

To many an ardent sports lover in India, it was indeed a moment of ecstasy when Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in athletics (javelin throw) at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. In spite of this commendable achievement, the fact remains that India’s sports scenario is highly deplorable. Chopra’s medal happens to be not just the very first but also the solitary gold medal in the track and field events at the Olympics since the beginning of the modern Olympic Games going back to Athens in 1896.

Why the sporting scenario in India is in such an awful and appalling state? Undoubtedly, the most glaring reason has been that sports and education are seen as strange bedfellows. No concerted effort has been made at any level to treat these two as essentially concurrent activities that have to be given equal importance in a significant way. Some sporadic successes that have come our way in international sporting events have been due to individual efforts or due to the enthusiasm shown by some groups, in spite of the State apathy, and not due to any policy of targeted endeavours undertaken by the State or its various wings.

No doubt efforts at some level have been made, like the establishment of facilities under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to promote specific sporting events in different parts of India, but the mission, if one could designate it so, has been to win medals by picking a handful of individuals from a vast pool that has not been tapped adequately. To amplify, what has been attempted has not been in the way that it should have been — by combining sports with academics at the earliest stage of schooling.

The academic pedagogy, though not very encouraging or fool proof most of the time, has, however, been given primacy to the almost complete neglect of developing the physical infrastructure to enable children to make use of, and be involved in physical literacy as a concomitant and co-curricular activity to their academic curriculum.

The overall aim in sports has to be to develop an effective and telling health culture. It is only from the development of a health culture that primacy can be gained in the sports fields, and not by attempting a patchwork to develop a single champion to win a medal. The nurseries that need to come in have to be blended; blended in a way that when one thinks of education, the sporting vision has to emerge automatically, and vice versa.

Once children get back to school, and some are doing so already, extra steps have to be taken to promote the sporting component, particularly because whatever little physical literacy was being attained before the pandemic has been negated during the last two years due to the ravage caused by COVID-19.

Kids who have been glued to the screens of the TVs, iPads, smart phones, and what have you for months now — both because of the dictates of the so-called online learning activities as well as for other reasons — not being allowed to step out of the dwellings due to the lockdowns. They have to be weaned away from the screens and taken to the open environs of the playgrounds either under the blue skies during the daytime or under floodlights at night.

When it comes to developing an overall health culture, no if and buts should come in the way; none at all. It is imperative that such a policy has to be pursued willingly, and unflinchingly.

MA Kalam, a social anthropologist, is Visiting Professor, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad, and was a qualified cricket umpire for the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.