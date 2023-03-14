 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pfizer and Seagen bet on the future of cancer drugs

Lisa Jarvis
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

The biotech company’s oncology treatments are so complex that generic drugmakers will have a hard time siphoning off revenue

Pfizer still has a lot of work to do to convince investors that its huge bet on Seagen is sound. (Source: Reuters)

After much ado, Seagen Inc is finally being acquired — by Pfizer Inc. The $43 billion proposed deal should quell investor calls for Pfizer to do something splashier with its COVID cash, and could put Pfizer into a leadership position in oncology. But Pfizer still has a lot of work to do to convince investors that its huge bet on Seagen is sound.

One word came up over and over again as Pfizer laid out its case to investors Monday morning: durability. Pfizer argued that Seagen can provide a steady and long-lasting revenue stream that will help fill the $17 billion hole it is facing as key products lose patent protection between 2025 and 2030.

Pfizer makes a decent argument. Its commercial and manufacturing heft can undoubtedly maximize the value of Seagen’s portfolio and pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates, medicines that use antibodies to deliver powerful chemotherapies directly to tumor cells. But Pfizer also has a reasonable case for its ability to push the biotech firm’s technology even further in the long run.

On the first point, Pfizer thinks that Seagen’s four FDA-approved oncology products have far more potential. It believes Seagen’s 2030 sales will exceed $10 billion — or about $2 billion more than analysts’ estimates.