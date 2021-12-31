MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Personal Finance | Steer clear of myths in retirement planning

The last in the four-part retirement series brings to light some mistaken beliefs in retirement planning that could hurt returns on investments 

Nilanjan Dey
December 31, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST
Personal Finance | Steer clear of myths in retirement planning

Representative image

Retirement myths are not easily busted, they can take very long to disintegrate unless you make it a point to unclog your mind about them. An idee fixe here, a storied narrative there and an average retiree has his plate full of what are often termed in polite circles as "mistaken beliefs". More often, these stem from various financial products and their applications. Such myths are many. Attempts to crush the lot are too few and far between, so their...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fault lines are running deep for markets

    Dec 30, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Mahanagar Gas catches the eye, crypto’s future, Startup Street, demystifying Crypto Charts, the battery overhang for EVs and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers