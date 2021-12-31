Representative image

Retirement myths are not easily busted, they can take very long to disintegrate unless you make it a point to unclog your mind about them. An idee fixe here, a storied narrative there and an average retiree has his plate full of what are often termed in polite circles as "mistaken beliefs". More often, these stem from various financial products and their applications. Such myths are many. Attempts to crush the lot are too few and far between, so their...