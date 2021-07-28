Paulson raises more than $5 billion for a climate-focussed fund

Stephen Gandel and Andrew Ross Sorkin When Bono helped recruit Henry M. Paulson Jr., the former Treasury secretary and Goldman Sachs CEO, to join TPG’s impact investing initiative, part of the pitch from the musician-activist-investor was that a private equity fund focussed on fighting climate change could be big. He was right. The TPG Rise Climate fund announced Tuesday that it has raised $5.4 billion, which would make it the largest climate-focused fund in the world. The fund, which counts a...