The creator economy was supposed to supplant traditional media and entertainment business models. Instead of being hired to work for a company, writers, comedians, filmmakers and other creators of content could go straight to their audience, charging a subscription for access to their work. Platforms facilitated publishing and payments and took a cut of income in return. Patreon, Substack, Cameo and OnlyFans carved out their own niche. But just as in the real economy, inflation is hitting the creator economy...