    Past Economic Surveys put it best: Private investment is India’s best growth mantra

    Despite the challenging global economy and next year’s general elections, Economic Survey must prod government to open up further

    Amol Agrawal
    January 30, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
    Global economic conditions and India’s political situation suggest that the government could look at a Budget which pushes for higher government intervention and a more closed economy.(Representative image)

    The Government will release the customary Economic Survey for 2022-23 before the Union Budget for 2023-24. The Survey and the Budget will be presented under trying times for the global economy. The world economy is expected to slow down with nearly one third of countries expected to face recession in 2023. The South Asian economies, particularly Pakistan, are undergoing a major economic crisis. The Chinese economy is opening up again after its stringent lockdowns. The Indian economy is much better placed but next year we have general elections.

    All these global economic conditions and India’s political situation suggest that the government could look at a Budget which pushes for higher government intervention and a more closed economy. However, the government should avoid this approach and instead reread some of the analysis from previous Economic Surveys which argues for the opposite: more private sector and open economy.

    Economic Survey’s Relevance

    Historically, there have been broadly four objectives of the Economic Survey.