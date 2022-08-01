Parliamentarians must ask more pertinent questions on Climate Change

Representational image of extreme weather events due to climate change. (Image: AP)

Parliament’s monsoon session reconvened on July 18, and with about 32 Bills to be tabled in this long session (till September), much work is cut out for our legislators.

While there is much din within Parliament, with disruptions and adjournments happening all the time, it is important we evaluate the legislature’s productivity. If pertinent issues that impact the citizens are not taken up, it could have a detrimental impact on governance. In addition to Bills being presented, discussed, and passed into laws, Parliament also plays an important role through its power by holding the government and the council of ministers accountable by asking relevant questions.

Parliamentary Questions (PQs) can be a great tool to raise important and critical pointers to understand the government’s vision. In the past, parliamentarians have used these questions to highlight lack of development or even bring forth financial scams. But off late, there has been a significant dip in this sort of interactions — and even when it happens, key issues are ignored.

This is especially the case when the topic is Climate Change. Terms like ‘global warming’ or ‘Climate Change’ hardly reverberate in the sound-proof halls of Parliament. While there is a global crisis unfolding that is set to permanently shift the course of human history, most parliamentarians seem blissfully ignorant of it.

A research paper published on July 18 examines deliberations on Climate Change-related topics within Parliament. ‘Climate change: the missing discourse in the Indian Parliament’ highlights the lack of discussion on such issues by examining the questions raised by parliamentarians during the Lok Sabha’s Question Hour.

The researchers have examined the questions raised during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, and have analysed data from a 20-year timeframe, from 1999-2019. The findings stand out only to underscore that society is yet to fully realise the impact of Climate Change.

For instance, according to the study, a total of 895 unique parliamentary questions related to Climate Change were asked between 1999 and 2020. While 895 might seem like a respectable number, it is a minuscule percentage of the overall proceedings, at 0.3 percent of the total questions asked during the study period. The same timeframe has witnessed the increasing impacts of anthropogenic actions, be it floods, heat waves, or uneven monsoons.

Of the questions asked, the MPs were more concerned about the impacts of Climate Change (27.6 percent), especially on agriculture. Questions were also raised on mitigation efforts (23.5 percent). In contrast, a vital aspect, such as adaptation, seemed to be very low on the agenda, accounting for 3.9 percent of the questions.

There’s little doubt that Climate Change and global warming are significant issues plaguing the world. The risks to India run pretty high; the 2019 Global Climate Risk Index dubbed India as one of the 10 most affected countries due to extreme weather events. In a country like ours, where income disparity is very high, Climate Change poses even bigger risks to the disadvantaged — the lucky ones can escape the heat in an air-conditioned room, but what about the millions that have to earn a living every single day out on the streets. How will they escape the brunt of heat waves or a cloud burst?

Sometimes, questions play a vital role in finding solutions; and given that let us hope that our parliamentarians start asking pertinent questions — especially when it comes to Climate Change.

(Disclaimer: The researchers behind the study quoted in the article are associated with the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability, Azim Premji University.)