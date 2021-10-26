Pandemic-led innovations by premium hotels sweeten profits

By now, it is well-known that the hotels sector was the worst-hit by the pandemic. But the rebound in travel and vacationing among Indians has surpassed expectations in the last few months. Growing confidence among people that COVID-19 is receding, the increasing pace of vaccinations and innovative holiday packages by hotels have come together and unleashed pent-up demand for travel. But hotel managements too have been pro-active. Premium and luxury hotels left no stone unturned to stay afloat through trying times with...