Palestine: The Nakba or The Catastrophe that Palestinians have mourned for 75 years is a morality tale of history and nationalism

Very few politicians, policy wonks or students of history and international relations want to talk about the Palestine-Israel conflict which turns 75 this year. Palestinians mourn it as Nakba or Catastrophe when the state of Israel was formed on May 14, 1948, and hundreds and thousands of Palestinians had to flee their homes and Israel celebrates its 75 years as a nation state.

It is the proverbial minefield where you cannot hold either the Palestinians or the Israelis guilty. As information seeped out of the Nazi concentration camps of Hitler’s Germany at the end of the Second World War in 1945, the world was trying to make sense of the macabre Final Solution of Hitler sending six millions Jews to their death in the camps and the gas chambers.

But the after-effects of that humanitarian disaster which we now know as the Holocaust or Shoah was felt directly in distant Palestine, where the European Jewish Diaspora tried to grab a piece of land, which turned out to be much of Palestine – then under the British as a mandate territory at the end the First World War and the defeat of the Ottoman Empire.

It is an unending tale of a series of historical trauma for the Jews culminating in the trauma of the Palestinians in 1948, and the Palestinian tragedy and trauma is still playing out. It is a morality tale of history and politics which no Solomon can judge.

The Partition Plan That Was Not To Be

The United Nations set up in 1945, had proposed a partition of Palestine into two states of Palestine and Israel. The Arabs who had been working their way through a nationalism of their own, with the complicated concept of Arab nationalism spread across many Arab states, rejected outright the setting up of the state of Israel in Palestine, which the Arabs felt, and rightly too, as their own land as the people in Palestine were united by the Arab language and descent though there were Muslims, Christians and Jews among them.

The UN and the victorious Allied Powers could never grasp the concept of a nation united by language and culture though belonging to different faiths. The Arab states in the neighbourhood of Palestine went to war with the newborn Israel in 1948 but they lost the war, and they tried again in 1967 and they lost again.

Part of the Palestinian Catastrophe was the refusal of the Arabs in Palestine, in Egypt, Jordan, Syria to accept the UN partition plan which would have established the state of Palestine along with that of Israel in 1948. Today a majority of the Arab states and Palestinians have come round to the view of the two-state solution which they had rejected in 1948.

But they face the biggest roadblock in an armed, economically powerful state of Israel which is in no mood to yield any ground to the Palestinians who tried to stand up against it for decades. Palestinian groups from Fatah led by Yasser Arafat in the 1960s and 1970s to Hamas and groups like Palestine Islamic Jihad in the last two decades have tried to fight Israel and reclaim their land but failed. The Palestinian militias were harried out of Syria and Lebanon, and Arafat had to shift base to Tunisia before the truth dawned that they cannot fight Israel from bases in other countries.

The Road Ahead

That there is no mercy for losers is the hard truth of history, and this awareness is now deeply etched in the hearts and minds of Palestinians. A poll by Arab News – a Saudi Arabia-based English newspaper – and YouGov, a Britain-based pollster, conducted recently showed that Palestinians are disillusioned with their own political leadership of all shades, disappointed over the support of the Arab states, and their realisation that Israel would not make peace with them, and that the Americans would not pressure Israel to make peace.

The Palestinians are so desperate that some of them entertain the hope that perhaps China would be a more effective mediator between them and Israel.

Palestinians are today a people without hope as there is no way they can retrace their way back to the 1947 UN partition plan for Palestine which would have given them a far better deal in terms of territory and recognition as a state, which would have made it an equal partner with Israel. But the shining fact of the harried Palestinians is that they have survived disasters internally and externally and they are taking a hard, stoic look at their future.

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr is a New Delhi-based journalist. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.