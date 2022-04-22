Pakistan’s new government is a merger and acquisition by prominent political dynasties

Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The make-up of Pakistan’s new federal Cabinet and the sequence of events in Punjab, its most politically-important province, are indicators that India’s Western neighbour is going the way of Sri Lanka. But Pakistan will not end up the way Sri Lanka has.

With Imran Khan’s exit from the Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan’s political dynasties have reasserted that they — along with the Pakistan Army — own that country. The truism continues that Pakistani people notionally have the right to protest or hold demonstrations, and are sometimes allowed to exercise their franchise.

That does not change the fact that new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his alliance partners have merely restored the status quo ante in Pakistan, which was briefly interrupted by Khan, a rare non-dynast in his country’s public life.

In a slight variation of the Sri Lankan scenario, the two most-powerful political offices in Pakistan will soon be occupied by a father and son. After Shehbaz Sharif became head of the new federal government, his son Hamza was elected as the next Chief Minister of Punjab. At the time of writing, Hamza is yet to be sworn into office.

Such dynastic mockery of democratic etiquette is not new in Punjab, the main source of political support for the Sharif family. For four years from 2013, when Nawaz Sharif was Pakistan’s Prime Minister, brother Shehbaz Sharif was Chief Minister of Punjab. If the present federal government survives in office for the remaining 16 months of the National Assembly, Nawaz Sharif will have veto power over actions of the Prime Minister. A court conviction on corruption charges has barred the elder brother from holding public office. Had his daughter Maryam Nawaz not been similarly convicted and not disqualified, she may well have been the family’s choice to succeed Khan as Prime Minister. Maryam Nawaz and her father will continue to be extra-constitutional authorities in the new set up in Islamabad.

It is widely expected at the time of writing that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will join the government as Foreign Minister if his ongoing consultations with Nawaz Sharif, who is in exile in London, produce the right results. When that happens Pakistan’s return to status quo ante in family rule will be complete. Several other prominent political dynasties countrywide are already well represented in the new government. So it is a merger and acquisition, corporate style. All the major dynastic political families – including the hitherto rivals Bhuttos and Sharifs – have temporarily merged as a tactic of convenience and re-acquired Pakistan as a family business with the silent support of the Pakistan Army.

Yet Pakistan will not end up like Sri Lanka in terms of day-to-day lives of its people. Many Indians would like to believe that Pakistan is a basket case economically: its economy is actually the strongest among India’s smaller neighbours, with the exception of Bangladesh. This is likely to remain so. Pakistan is situated at the crossroads of the Great Game historically, presently, and will remain so in the foreseeable future.

As repeatedly seen since the country’s creation in 1947, the big powers – especially the United States, Europe, and countries which share their geopolitical vision – will not let Pakistan become a failed state. That is not so with Sri Lanka, whose geography places it at a disadvantage compared to Pakistan. The world does not care about Sri Lanka, but it does about Pakistan for strategic advantages, and for reasons of geo-economics.

The change of guard in Islamabad has once again shown that Pakistan gets by solely on illusions. Looking into that country from the outside, all the talk in India about godi (lapdog) media, pliant bureaucracy, complicit corporate culture, and a mostly self-serving strategic community pale into insignificance. The fistfights inside Punjab Assembly during the election of Hamza as Chief Minister, and the need to call in the police to restore order, are merely dismissed as “most shameful”. For a people who have lived almost half their history under military jackboots, what happened in the Assembly was a tea party.

The biggest illusion now is that much is being made of Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to induct five women ministers into his Cabinet. The fact is none of these women would have had a career in Pakistani politics if the National Assembly did not have 70 reserved seats for women along with religious minorities. A country where a woman’s testimony in civil courts is worth only half that of men – Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984 or Law of Evidence – simply has no place in politics for ordinary, common women. Benazir Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz would not have got anywhere in national politics if they were not the daughters respectively of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

In order to win the election in August 2023 – assuming the National Assembly lasts its full term – the Sharif-Bhutto-plus coalition government has decided not to raise fuel prices although global oil prices have gone up during the Ukraine war. Shehbaz Sharif’s speeches so far as Prime Minister are full of populist promises.

Khan’s rallies after demitting office as head of government are drawing huge audiences. If the Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi senses that there is a popular upsurge in favour of the deposed Prime Minister and against dynastic and coterie rule, the pragmatic army generals may strike a deal with Khan before the next election, and let him back into power instead of going for a confrontation.

With the exception of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, every Pakistani politician has had a price. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto paid with his life for ignoring that cardinal rule in his public role. Khan is unlikely to take that road, but will meekly return to office if he retains public support long enough.

K P Nayar has extensively covered West Asia and reported from Washington as a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.





