Amid economic woes, Pakistan confronts another round of bloodletting with a resurgent Tehrik-e Taliban

Rana Banerji
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

The TTP is a powerful presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the Afghan provinces bordering Pakistan. Porous borders mean that without Afghan Taliban help, Pakistan’s military operations against TTP won’t succeed

A Pakistani delegation held talks with the Afghan Taliban in Kabul on the growing threat from the Tehrik-e Taliban, Pakistan (TTP). (Representative image)

An important Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif held talks with the Afghan Taliban in Kabul on February 22 on the growing threat from the Tehrik-e Taliban, Pakistan (TTP). Among others, the delegation included the Director-General of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan and the Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Mohammed Sadiq. This visit comes in the wake of two major attacks, on the Pakistani Police mosque in Peshawar on January 30 and their DIG headquarters in Karachi on February 17.

Seeking Afghan Taliban’s Help

Though the Pakistani team also met Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Yaqoob, and Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, they were received by hitherto out of the limelight Afghan Taliban leader, Mullah Baradar, First Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs. While a subsequent Pakistani Foreign Office statement mentioned the Afghan Taliban’s assurance “to address their concerns (more) effectively”, the Afghan side mentioned that economic, trade and regional connectivity issues were also discussed.

The TTP was formed in December 2007 with 13 militant Islamist outfits coming together under the leadership of Baitullah Mehsud (1972-2009). Overwhelmingly Pashtun in composition (much like the Afghan Taliban), some factions affiliated to it carried out attacks in Punjab, between 2009- 2012, earning the sobriquet of “Punjabi Taliban”. Then some factions split and formed outfits like Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) and Hizb-ul-Ahrar (HuA).