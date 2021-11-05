Over 40 countries pledge at UN climate summit to end use of coal power

The United States, which still generates about one-fifth of its electricity from coal, also did not sign the pledge. (Representative image)

Brad Plumer and Lisa Friedman More than 40 countries pledged to phase out coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, in a deal announced on November 4 at the United Nations climate summit that prompted Alok Sharma, the head of the conference, to proclaim that “the end of coal is in sight.” But several of the biggest coal consumers were notably absent from the accord, including China and India, which together burn roughly two-thirds of the world’s coal, as well as Australia, the world’s...