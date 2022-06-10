Organic farming sector confident of further growth despite recent challenges

One of the fallouts of Covid-19 has been a renewed vigour in the organic food segment. Sales of organic food had been growing steadily before the pandemic. But the industry has witnessed a rapid acceleration in the last couple of years.

With greater awareness among consumers, the domestic market has burgeoned even as Indian organic produce increasingly found place on market shelves overseas, though it has hit a speedbump recently over contamination issues.

“The market size has expanded with demand as well as the supply increasing. It has become mainstream with conventional players like ITC and Amul entering the field,” said Likhita Bhanu, founder and CEO of Terra Greens Organic.

When the Bengaluru-based International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), which promotes organic agriculture and agri-business by providing a platform to all stakeholders in the sector, conducted a study around 15 years ago, there was hardly a domestic market for organic products to speak of. Exports at Rs 75 crore were still at a nascent stage.

“But through a survey in eight cities, we found the local market had the potential to grow to Rs 1,400 crore in 8 to 10 years. The domestic market is currently pegged at Rs 2,500 crore and is growing faster than exports at a rate of 30-35 percent. The export growth is lower at 25 percent,” said Manoj Kumar Menon, executive director, ICCOA.

A marked change is that people are now willing to pay more for such produce. “They now know what organic food is and are now asking for products with better traceability and certification. They lay stress on quality and if it is genuine, they don’t mind paying more. Online sales have further extended the reach of organic products to interior areas,” Bhanu said.

Companies are using innovative methods to strengthen consumers’ trust. For instance, Sresta Natural Bioproducts, a leading player in branded organic products with its 24 Mantra Organic brand, is introducing a QR code on the packaging.

“On scanning the code the consumer gets to know from which place and field the product is sourced, the farmers involved and various certification and test reports. We source the products from best locations like wheat from Rajasthan, rice from Andhra Pradesh. etc,” said N Balasubramanian, CEO of the company.

The company works with 35,000 farmers in different locations, buying directly from them by paying a premium price and providing them market linkage.

Several companies are planning a foray into organic products. Kerala-based masala and spices company InterGrow Brands Pvt Ltd, which markets its products under the Kitchen Treasures brand, has targeted Rs 1,000 crore in business (four times its present sales) in the next five to seven years and is considering pesticide-free products as part of its expansion to diary, oils and snacks.

“We are aiming at becoming the brand of choice when it comes to quality and trust. Consumer awareness about healthy food has increased in the last few years,” managing director and CEO Ashok Mani said.

India produced 3,496,800.34 tonnes of certified organic products in 2020-21 as per data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the commerce ministry. This included oilseeds, fibre, sugarcane, cereals, millets, cotton, pulses, aromatic and medicinal plants, tea, coffee, fruits, spices, dry fruits, vegetables and processed foods.

Madhya Pradesh is the largest producer followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Though as a state Sikkim has become fully organic, the cultivable area is limited.

While the prospects are looking up on the domestic front, exports are facing some difficulties. Organic products are currently exported from India only if they are produced, processed, packed and labelled as per the requirements of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), which has been in force since 2001.

The NPOP certification has been recognised by the European Union (EU) and Switzerland, which enables India to export unprocessed plant products to these countries without the requirement of additional certification. The equivalency with the EU also facilitates export of Indian organic products to the United Kingdom even post-Brexit.

NPOP also had equivalency with National Organic Program accreditation of the US, but this was discontinued in 2020. “Now only those certification agencies which have been approved directly by the US can certify export products from India to the US. This has increased the cost of certification nearly three times,” ICCOA’s Menon pointed out.

But more damage to exports has been done by the detection of fumigant ethylene oxide in the consignments by the EU, which along with the US accounts for a major chunk of exports of Indian organic products. The EU has decided to blacklist five Indian agencies from certifying unprocessed plant products for exports to the bloc. APEDA has officially banned two of these agencies from certifying such products.

This has led to a slowdown in exports to the EU since last October. “There is a feeling among the stakeholders in the organic products industry that there was no timely response by APEDA, which led to an escalation of issues. Unless it is solved, exports to the EU may fall short by 50 percent in the current year,” Menon said.

When contacted, UK Vats, APEDA general manager, organic division, said more than the certification issues, it is the second and third wave of the pandemic that has affected exports. “We are expecting a slight decline but not a deep fall as we are seeing positive trends in the export of soybean, sesame seeds, etc. We are negotiating for mutually recognisable agreements with more countries like Korea, Australia and the UK,” he said.

India’s exports of organic food products rose 51 percent in value to $1,040 million (Rs 7078 crore) in 2020-21 compared to the previous year. In terms of quantity, export grew by 39 percent to 888,179 tonnes in FY21 from 638,998 tonnes shipped a year earlier. India currently exports to 58 countries.

Oilcake meal has been a major commodity of organic exports, followed by oilseeds, fruit pulp and puree, cereals and millets, spices and condiments, tea, medicinal plant products, dry fruits, sugar, pulses, coffee, essential oils, etc.

Though India ranks eighth in the world in terms of land under organic agriculture and first in the total number of producers as per 2020 data, its contribution is less than 1 percent of global trade in organic products. According to Menon, the world trade of organic products increased from $18 billion to $115 billion (Rs 8.6 lakh crore) in the last 15 years. “India has the potential to reach 4 percent of the global trade,” he said.