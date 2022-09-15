Opposition disunity and the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ 

BJP’s ‘Ram-Rath-Yatra’ led by L K Advani, which changed the Indian political scenario, was started in September 1990. Thirty-two years later, again in the month of September, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress’ biggest political programme since independence, led by Rahul Gandhi, is on the move. The long march will cover more than 3,500 KM in 150 days. The message of this ‘padayatra’ is clear from its very name, though how much political impact it will create is yet to be seen. On...