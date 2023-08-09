Opposition bonhomie on full display in Parliament, but will it sustain  

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks during the debate on Motion of no-Confidence in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A new bonhomie between the opposition parties, some of which were arch-rivals till INDIA grouping came into existence, was among the key highlights of the monsoon session of Parliament that began on July 20. It was perhaps the first time since 2014 that the opposition parties presented a united front in Parliament.

As many as 26 opposition parties came together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in a bid to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The name was finalised in the Bengaluru meeting on July 18.

Battle Lines Redrawn

Sceptics have predicted the collapse of the opposition alliance under its own weight due to contradictions between different constituents. Take for example, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the two are bitter rivals in Punjab. Similarly, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress don't see eye-to-eye in West Bengal while the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are at each other's throats in Kerala.

But these parties have decided to bury their differences for the time being to take on the BJP. The next meeting in Mumbai will decide on the names of the convenor and members of the coordination committee that is expected to steer the alliance and devise a comprehensive strategy for the 2024 elections.

The formation of INDIA alliance also prompted the BJP to reach out to some old allies such as the Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan faction) and Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena also attended the meeting. So did Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras who heads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party that was already a part of the NDA.

Congress Reaches Out

Coming back to the monsoon session of Parliament, an improved floor coordination could be seen among the INDIA constituents not only within the two Houses but outside as well.

Last week, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi walked up to AAP member Sanjay Singh to assure him that he has her full support, exhibiting the grand old party's willingness to walk the extra mile and shun its big brother attitude to keep the opposition flock together. Sanjay Singh was protesting his suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the entire monsoon session.

Sonia Gandhi's move visibly silenced the Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab who were vehemently against any tie-up with the AAP. This was followed by another positive move from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 90, who came to the Rajya Sabha in a wheelchair to participate in the discussion on the Delhi services bill. He also voted against the bill, a gesture that won the hearts of the AAP leaders and supporters.

The Congress has realised that being the largest political party in the grouping with a pan-India presence, the responsibility of keeping the opposition parties united lies with it.

The Fence Sitters

The Rajya Sabha approved the Delhi services bill by 131 to 102 votes with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the ruling parties in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh respectively, supporting the government.

Though these two parties often claim to maintain equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress, they have always supported the central government on critical issues in Parliament and outside. In fact, Andhra Pradesh seems to follow the Northeast model as the ruling parties there readily extend unconditional support to the party in power at the Centre on any matter due to political compulsions.

The bill also highlighted some cracks within the INDIA alliance as Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary skipped the voting on the Delhi services bill citing medical emergency as the reason for his absence. However, Chaudhary's move revived the buzz of a possible tie-up between the BJP and the RLD for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi Vs Opposition

The protests by the opposition parties over the Manipur situation stalled the monsoon session like their demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Adani issue dominated the budget session. The opposition wanted the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur issue though he did touch upon the situation during his customary press conference at the beginning of the session.

As the stalemate prevailed, some opposition parties decided to use the tool of the no-confidence motion to force the PM to speak on the issue. However, not all the opposition parties were on the same page on the issue. While one group was of the view that the Prime Minister, being an excellent orator, would use the motion to rip off the opposition, the other argued that it was the only option to corner him on Manipur and various other issues.

Though the government managed to get a major part of its legislative business passed amid the ruckus, the deadlock once again brought to the fore the lack of management skills among its floor leaders. On some occasions, the proceedings were disrupted due to the remarks made by the government floor leaders.

That said, the opposition did present a united house in Parliament, but the question is will it sustain till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi is a senior journalist who has been covering the Congress for 15 years, and is currently associated with Pixstory. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.