Opinion | As investors fight back, Indian promoters are feeling the heat

A not-so-quiet revolution is sweeping through the boardrooms of Indian business families. Orchestrated by institutional investors and backed by proxy advisory firms, shareholders are increasingly seeking changes at the top in companies which have been mismanaged and are underperforming or are perceived to have been cooking the books or are guilty of all of the above.

If it was companies like Apollo, Balaji Telefilms and Eicher Motors which invited shareholder revolt on the issue of executive compensation, it is now the turn of Zee Entertainment, whose two largest shareholders, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC have called for an extraordinary general meeting seeking removal of Punit Goenka, son of the company promoter Subhash Chandra, from the board along with the appointment of six new independent directors. In August 2019, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, had acquired an 11 percent stake in the indebted company allowing Chandra to pay off part of his debts. The fund, however, had neither sought any board position nor any special rights, and backed the continuation of the existing management including Goenka as CEO and managing director.

The current move to seek a change is therefore surprising, particularly after Subhash Chandra’s statement last month stating that he had paid off over 90 percent of the group’s debts of Rs 11,000 crore. One would have assumed that debt payout would have called for a pat on the back from the principal investor along with a renewed vote of confidence. Clearly, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Just weeks earlier, Yes Bank, the single-largest shareholder in DishTV, which is run by Subhash Chandra’s brother Jawahar Goel, had written to the exchange seeking Goel’s removal as promoter, citing mismanagement and irregularities in pushing through a rights issue which would potentially dilute the bank’s holding.

For too long, Indian promoters have been able to hang onto their positions in their companies despite small holdings, further diluted by being pledged. Chandra, for instance, holds barely 4 percent in Zee while in Dish TV, Goel has just about 5 percent after he pledged a substantial part of his holding to bail out his brother. Yet, in both companies the promoters have continued as the top executives stuffing the boards with handpicked people.

The investor ire in such companies is understandable since their stock prices had fallen sharply. At a time when the markets have been on a tear allowing many promoters to trim their pledged shareholdings, investors like Yes Bank and Invesco are seeing the value of their holdings shrinking alarmingly.

India is yet to see the might of activist funds like Elliott Management which have forced changes in companies like AT&T, Cognizant and AthenaHealth. But the signs are all there of large shareholders seeking greater accountability from promoters and the management of their investee companies and not loath to eject them from their positions in case they don’t see commensurate returns on their investments. Directors, too, who have mostly chosen to play along with the decisions of their bosses are facing the heat. Both in Zee and in Dish TV, investors have sought the removal of some existing directors.

All this is in sharp contrast to an earlier era in corporate India when shareholders outside the promoters had little power in companies. With public institutions like Life Insurance Corporation rarely choosing to assert their shareholding power, the shareholders’ voices remained muffled as promoters ran their companies at will.

But regulatory changes over the last few years stemming from provisions of the Companies Act and subsequent amendments to it, have emboldened and galvanized shareholders into asking for changes. The Act now gives shareholders the right to 'participate in, and to be sufficiently informed of, decisions concerning fundamental corporate changes' and Section 398 (1) gives a clear definition to mismanagement terming it as “conducting the affairs of the company in a manner prejudicial to public interest or in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the company.”

The impact of these provisions are being felt across corporate India. Thus, in May 2018, Fortis Healthcare shareholders voted for the removal of Malvinder and Shivinder Singh appointee Brian Tempest. Similarly in July 2019, Bharat Nidhi Limited faced a shareholder backlash with investors moving Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to stall a planned buyback, and push for an investigation in the matter.

As markets regulator, SEBI too has done its bit by conferring additional rights and remedies to shareholders. Sebi’s regulations have, in fact, been used by proxy advisory firms for shareholder activism.

Invesco’s call for changes in Zee is just the latest salvo in the rebellion of the shareholders against the empire. Promoters have been put on notice. Those who have chosen to ignore it, are now feeling the heat.

Sundeep Khanna is a senior journalist.