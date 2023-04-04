 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

OPEC Supply Cuts: Oil price spike is like an earthquake for fragile world

Liam Denning
Apr 04, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

If oil markets prove weaker than the bullish expectations for later this year, it could reinforce bearish tendencies. And if prices instead surge, then the dilemma around inflation, financial fragility and recession-facing central banks resurfaces

The logo of OPEC is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. (Source: Bloomberg)

OPEC+ defends its surprise supply cut as being aimed at oil market “stability.” One can only imagine the glum faces as they realised they had instead teed-up an 8 percent price spike. Oh well, at least the extra money will offer some small consolation.

This is the second jolt from OPEC+ in the space of six months. Last October’s was done when oil was already above $90 a barrel and drew accusations of implicit meddling in US midterm elections. As it turned out, oil demand was softening and the supply cut merely cushioned a continuing decline in prices rather than ushering in a sustained rally.

The latest one may do the same — but the uncertainties and stakes are much higher.

On the one hand, this looks like short-squeezing 101. Speculative net length in crude oil futures collapsed in the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank; indeed, I argued here that President Joe Biden’s administration should have used the panic to make good on its plans to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In a way, OPEC+ has done the job instead and to a far greater degree, forcing money managers to cover their short positions.