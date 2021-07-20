Opec nations may have called a temporary truce but cracks between them have widened 

CRUDE-OIL

The crisis in the oil market seems to have been resolved, at least for the time being. The oil producing nations' cartel OPEC+ has agreed to increase their output after the first round of talks was delayed. Oil output will increase from August by a further 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as per the agreement. OPEC and its partners had cut down production by a record 10 million bpd in the middle of pandemic led lockdown. Since then, as...