Opec nations may have called a temporary truce but cracks between them have widened
Even though oil prices have corrected sharply on the back of virus fears, the undercurrent in the oil market is still bullish
July 20, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST
CRUDE-OIL
The crisis in the oil market seems to have been resolved, at least for the time being. The oil producing nations' cartel OPEC+ has agreed to increase their output after the first round of talks was delayed. Oil output will increase from August by a further 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as per the agreement.
OPEC and its partners had cut down production by a record 10 million bpd in the middle of pandemic led lockdown. Since then, as...