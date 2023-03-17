 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OPEC+ isn’t panicking about oil’s sudden drop — yet

Javier Blas
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Crude’s decline is being blamed on speculative money exiting the derivatives market, rather than economic fundamentals

Haitham al-Ghais, secretary-general of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), speaks during the 2023 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Source: Bloomberg)

Oil has been perhaps the biggest collateral victim as the banking drama spread from California to Switzerland in recent days. In little more than a week, Brent crude has fallen by $10 a barrel, or about 15 percent. The speed and magnitude of the selloff has  some investors asking: Where’s OPEC+? The oil cartel is, for now at least, in wait-and-see mode, and unlikely to act until the Federal Reserve concludes its next monetary policy meeting on March 22.

In the last few hours, the message I have heard from oil capitals is “no panic.” Perhaps the group is simply putting on a brave face, buying time before it needs to act. Perhaps. While Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices have fallen abruptly, OPEC+ delegates are still encouraged by what they describe as robust Asian demand. China is on the mend, and India is buying a lot.

OPEC+ delegates largely blame the selloff on speculative money leaving the derivatives oil market, rather than any sign of weakness in the physical market. They note, for example, that official selling prices from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries have been stronger month-on-month since January.  Nothing I have heard sounds as if production cuts are around the corner. 

Any post mortem of the recent crash points to a self-fulfilling wave of selling focused on futures and options, rather than the physical market. First, large investors lifted their inflation hedges as the US Treasury market crashed. The wave of selling stopped out some bullish commodity hedge funds, which in turn made them forced sellers, forcing oil benchmarks even lower. That’s when things got really ugly — because the options market came into play.