Online gaming rules bring regulatory certainty, but need refinement

Arun Prabhu & Anirban Mohapatra
Jan 06, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Over the years, several bodies have recommended uniform and consistent central regulation of online gaming.

Online real-money gaming has always been a growth sector in India, but over the last few years, driven by pandemic tailwinds, it has been a sector which has seen unprecedented investment and innovation. Not all has been smooth sailing though, and online gaming operators in India have long sailed in choppy and uncertain regulatory waters.

Gambling, or staking money on games of chance, is a criminal offence in much of India. Since the late 1950s, operators of games of skill (including online) have relied on protective language in legislation, and its interpretation by various decisions of the Supreme Court and several high courts. As gambling is regulated by states, rather than the central government, operators of online real money games have to contend with complex, often contrary laws, state-specific bans, and criminal proceedings on account of their games being classified as gambling.

Various attempted bans, including in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have been accompanied by criminal proceedings and arrest warrants, followed by successful judicial challenges and orders such as those in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu overturning them. At the same time, bad actors and entities based overseas have offered illegal gambling formats and even lotteries to users in India with impunity, relying on the fact that they are unlikely to face criminal action.

Over the years, several bodies, including Niti Aayog in 2021, have recommended uniform and consistent central regulation of online gaming, but this has always been faced with the thorny problem of state regulations.

Co-regulatory Mechanism

With this backdrop, the amendment of the Business Allocation Rules to assign the responsibility of regulating online gaming to the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY), and the ministry’s proposed amendments to the Information Technology Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to introduce a co-regulatory mechanism for online gaming (Draft Rules), have acted as a ray of hope for stability and certainty to this industry.