HomeNewsOpinion

Online gaming faces a moment of reckoning

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

A steep increase in GST rates on all gaming could halt the nascent sector’s growth. Government regulation matched with a sensible approach to taxation are called for

Representative image
Highlights GoM fails to reach a consensus on tax treatment of online games, proposes a flat rate of 28 percent on all online games The ball is now in GST Council’s court to decide on rates The big controversy is over recognising the difference between skill and chance, and has implications for growth of online gaming Important to iron out ambiguities and provide a stable tax regime Taxing the online gaming industry is turning out to be a taxing issue for political leaders and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers