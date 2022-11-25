Online gaming faces a moment of reckoning

Highlights GoM fails to reach a consensus on tax treatment of online games, proposes a flat rate of 28 percent on all online games The ball is now in GST Council’s court to decide on rates The big controversy is over recognising the difference between skill and chance, and has implications for growth of online gaming Important to iron out ambiguities and provide a stable tax regime Taxing the online gaming industry is turning out to be a taxing issue for political leaders and...