One Year Of Yogi 2.0: Much rides on UP CM’s pivot towards big-ticket investment

Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has completed one year in office in his second term. While focus on law and order, infra development, social welfare, and Hindutva continues, the Global Investors Summit was the highlight of the year. The opposition, meanwhile, has had no chance to regroup

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File image)

One year into Yogi Adityanath’s second term as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP), it would be an opportune moment to examine the continuities and changes in governance from the CM’s first term in office.

The focus of Yogi’s first term was in creating infrastructure and a conducive law and order atmosphere for attracting investments for employment generation. That he was successful on both counts was evident in the thumping majority he received in 2022, becoming the first chief minister in decades to be re-elected in UP’s ultra-competitive electoral politics.

Continuity: Security-Infrastructure-Welfare

The notion of “suraksha” remains an important concern for the Yogi government, central as it was to his popular appeal in the first term. Attempts to demolish the power, networks and illegal operations of mafias are proceeding apace. While the recent operations of UP police against Atiq Ahmad and his gang in Prayagraj was a high-profile example of Yogi prioritising law and order, the UP police across cities are aggressively tackling landgrabbers and criminals.