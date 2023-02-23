 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One year of Russia's Ukraine invasion: Both countries will rue last April’s failed peace talks

Nandan Unnikrishnan
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Russia and Ukraine are the losers in this war from which the US has gained the most, deepening alliances and generating big deals for its military-industrial and energy sectors. But can Washington end this war?

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right).

US President Joe Biden’s unannounced visit to Kyiv, followed by a belligerent speech in Warsaw and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly indicate that the war of attrition in Ukraine is likely to continue for several months, multiplying civilian suffering and endangering global economic growth.

In Kyiv, Biden promised more lethal arms, economic aid, and further sanctions against Russia, while Putin in his speech said that the longer the range of the weapons (supplied by the West), the further into Ukraine Russia would have to move to protect itself. This suggests that chances of peace are today more distant than in April last year when Russia and Ukraine hammered out a deal with Turkish mediation only to see it shelved under Western pressure on Kyiv.

A Squandered Opportunity