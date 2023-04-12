 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On the US and China, Emmanuel Macron just voiced an important concern for Europe

Lionel Laurent
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

The trans-Atlantic relationship needs more balance. While Europe no longer craves for a Chinese embrace, treating the EU like an irrelevance, whether by cutting France out of AUKUS or ignoring concerns over green spending, isn’t going to help

French President Emmanuel Macron.

Three years after describing NATO as “brain dead,” Emmanuel Macron is once again playing transatlantic irritant. After a trip to China that was heavy on business contracts and light on geopolitical wins, the French president has annoyed allies from the Baltic to the Beltway by saying Europeans should stand apart from the US on China and Taiwan or risk becoming “vassals.”

This is not the first De Gaulle-style flourish from a French leader looking to steer Europe down a less Atlanticist path. What makes this different is the timing: The Ukraine war has entered its second grueling year, the US is heading into new elections and Europe’s post-Cold War dependence on Washington has never been more obvious. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki crowed that the US was the “foundation” of Europe’s security. US Republican Senator Marco Rubio asked if Macron was speaking for Europe, throwing in a few free hits for good measure by mocking French counter-terror campaigns in the Sahel and threatening a US pivot from the Ukraine war to focus on China.

Macron can be his own worst enemy sometimes — Ukrainians last year coined the verb "to Macron" as “worrying about a situation without doing anything.” But in saying the quiet part out loud, he’s raised an issue here that the US — and the rest of Europe — shouldn’t ignore.

First, France isn’t looking to wind back the clock to the days when China was seen as a benign partner. Nobody — and certainly not Paris, despite Macron’s love-bombing of Chinese President Xi Jinping — in Europe sees “business as usual” with the country after COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. The old dreams of engagement through trade have gone, replaced by continent-wide anxieties over technology transfers, anti-competitive practices and bullying of states like Lithuania over Taiwan. As the above chart shows, Chinese direct investment into Europe has slumped. A decade-old proposal for a China-EU “comprehensive agreement on investment” is effectively dead. China expert Philippe Le Corre says relations are “dire.”