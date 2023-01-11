 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On China, Congress is its own worst enemy

Mihir Sharma
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

If the US wants to regain a competitive edge over its biggest rival, it needs to get over its kneejerk opposition to free trade

China’s real competitive advantage over the US is that it is the only one competing, while the US closes itself off.

Fresh off a leadership election that transfixed the world, the United States House of Representatives is, supposedly, getting down to business. High on the agenda: a bipartisan committee that will examine the possible sources of China’s competitive edge over the US.

I can save the House some time. That committee, if it does its job well, will quickly discover that a large part of the problem is … the US Congress. And, as the past week’s dysfunction showed, that problem is going to get worse.

The biggest reason China remains central to the economic architecture in much of the world, especially the Indo-Pacific, is the lack of any alternative. Even countries concerned by China’s heavy-handed foreign policies recognize that the country is an essential trading partner. As a source of investment, as an efficient producer and as a potential market, the world’s second-largest economy is impossible to ignore.

And it doesn’t help when the largest seems to have decisively turned its back on economic integration. Forget new trade deals: The US is building walls even against partners in the developing world that it has cultivated for decades. China’s real competitive advantage over the US is that it is the only one competing, while the US closes itself off.

Emblematic of these big, beautiful new American walls is the failure to renew trade measures such as the Generalized System of Preferences and the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill, which singled out countries and sectors for easier tariff treatment. Both measures expired in 2020, costing US businesses billions.

Trade legislation requires experienced advocates in Congress who are willing to work across the aisle and strong party leaders who don’t have to answer to every maverick or lobbyist. After the chaos in the House, the rest of the world would be safe in assuming that neither bipartisanship nor leadership will be much in evidence over the next two years.