Oil and gas prices may stay high as investors chase clean energy

Clifford Krauss and Peter Eavis HOUSTON — Americans are spending a dollar more for a gallon of gasoline than they were a year ago. Natural gas prices have shot up more than 150% over the same time, threatening to raise prices of food, chemicals, plastic goods and heat this winter. The energy system is suddenly in crisis around the world as the cost of oil, natural gas and coal has climbed rapidly in recent months. In China, Britain and elsewhere, fuel...