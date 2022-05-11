Chart of the Day | OECD indicators show stable growth for India, giving RBI space to hike rates

The Composite Leading Indicators (CLI) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are designed to indicate turning points in economic activity relative to the trend. The accompanying chart has the CLIs of some of the major economies. A reading of 100 denotes the average trend growth in a particular economy. The chart shows that, as a result of the Ukraine war, the leading indicators for the Euro area and the UK show that growth is losing momentum, albeit at an above-trend...