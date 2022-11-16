Nykaa's bonus issue leaves a bad taste

Highlights Nykaa announces a generous 5:1 bonus within a year of getting listed The company’s fundamentals do not justify a bonus issue The issue was announced coincidentally at a time when the lock-in period was expiring Retail investors stand to lose if they sell on account of tax on bonus shares When Nykaa tapped the primary market, it had ticked all the right boxes on quality of management, product segment, market reach, innovation and digital presence. Nykaa, India’s largest omnichannel beauty destination company, was expected...