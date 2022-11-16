HomeNewsOpinion

Nykaa's bonus issue leaves a bad taste

Shishir Asthana   •

Nykaa's fundamentals do not justify a bonus issue and the bonus has been announced when the lock-in period is expiring 

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow
Highlights  Nykaa announces a generous 5:1 bonus within a year of getting listed  The company’s fundamentals do not justify a bonus issue The issue was announced coincidentally at a time when the lock-in period was expiring Retail investors stand to lose if they sell on account of tax on bonus shares When Nykaa tapped the primary market, it had ticked all the right boxes on quality of management, product segment, market reach, innovation and digital presence. Nykaa, India’s largest omnichannel beauty destination company, was expected...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers