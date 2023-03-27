 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuclear power is just as green as solar and wind

Matthew Yglesias
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Nuclear plants aren’t just zero-emissions, they are much smaller on a per-megawatt basis than renewables. Indeed, they’re more than twice as space-efficient as coal power plants. If the goal is to decarbonise while sustaining living standards, no choice is entirely pure

A wholehearted embrace of the advantages of nuclear power would make that alignment a lot easier. (Source: Shutterstock)

Climate change is a global issue, with its most severe impacts falling on people living in low-income countries and its most serious harms happening in the future. In contrast, nature preservation is an issue that is more immediate, more local — and often more compelling. So environmentalists have long sought to link climate objectives to more parochial concerns about habitat conservation or the protection of scenic areas.

new poll, published by the new climate-focused news site Heatmap, illustrates the limits of this strategy.

Asked whether it’s more important to build out renewable energy as quickly as possible or to go slow “to ensure natural land or wild animals aren’t harmed, even if it means taking longer to reduce greenhouse gas-producing emissions,” respondents chose the slower approach by an overwhelming 71 percent-29 percent margin.

Personally, I am in the lonely 29 percent. I grew up in Manhattan and have lived in Washington for my entire adult life. I appreciate California’s weather and natural beauty as much as the next guy, but I’ve never been much of an outdoors person. My problem with going anywhere west of the Rockies is that sooner or later someone asks me to go on a hike.