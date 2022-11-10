Novelis’s lowered guidance a dampener for Hindalco

Hindalco’s primary aluminum business is under pressure due to falling aluminium prices. But its overseas subsidiary Novelis, which contributes significantly to its consolidated performance, was expected to play a supporting role. Unfortunately, Novelis’s September quarter results have delivered some sobering news, coming below expectations, sending Hindalco’s shares down the past few days. Novelis makes rolled aluminium products that are used in industries such as beverage cans, automobiles, aerospace and construction. In the September quarter, shipments rose by 2.3 percent sequentially,...