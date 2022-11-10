HomeNewsOpinion

Novelis’s lowered guidance a dampener for Hindalco

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Hindalco’s rolled products business under Novelis could have been a salve to the wounds caused by falling aluminium prices. But Novelis results point to tough times ahead

Hindalco Industries.
Hindalco’s primary aluminum business is under pressure due to falling aluminium prices. But its overseas subsidiary Novelis, which contributes significantly to its consolidated performance, was expected to play a supporting role. Unfortunately, Novelis’s September quarter results have delivered some sobering news, coming below expectations, sending Hindalco’s shares down the past few days. Novelis makes rolled aluminium products that are used in industries such as beverage cans, automobiles, aerospace and construction. In the September quarter, shipments rose by 2.3 percent sequentially,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers