HomeNewsOpinion

Not that Indians love the US less, but they love Russia more

Subir Roy   •

Even as New Delhi strengthens commercial ties with Washington, it remains critically dependent on Russian oil and military supplies

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC209R9SCYIG
Highlights Survey finds Indians consider the US as the second-most security threat after China Russia and Pakistani come thereafter Russia has traditionally been a friend of India India remains critically dependent on Russian oil and military supplies New Delhi has to remain close to Moscow for its own security Long-term closer ties, which encompass commerce and security, with the US will take time to evolve Educated Indians will not be surprised by a survey finding that they view China as the foremost security threat to the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers